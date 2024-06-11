Menu
Search
Subscribe
Members

BRICS Working On A Platform for Transactions in National Currencies, Says Russia’s Lavrov

By: Naija247news

Date:

BRICS is emphasizing the establishment of a platform enabling member states to conduct transactions in national currencies, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a meeting of the economic bloc’s foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Lavrov stated that BRICS is “actively working to implement the decisions of last year’s Johannesburg summit, particularly focusing on enhancing the international monetary and financial system and developing a platform for settlements in national currencies in mutual trade.”

Lavrov also highlighted the bloc’s efforts to harmonize the interaction framework among BRICS partners. “Our agenda is extensive, addressing issues that will directly influence the future world order based on fair principles,” he said.

Earlier this month, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov disclosed that BRICS finance ministers were considering a common blockchain-based system to facilitate financial transactions.

In January, Elvira Nabiullina, head of the Russian central bank, noted that the share of Russia’s transactions in national currencies with BRICS countries had surged to 85%, up from 26% two years ago. She also mentioned that more countries are becoming skeptical of SWIFT, following the exclusion of many Russian banks from the system due to the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS expanded in early 2024 to include Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia, officially invited to join in 2023, expressed interest but was reportedly still considering membership. Argentina declined an invitation due to opposition from President Javier Milei.

Formed in 2009, the BRICS economic bloc positions itself as an alternative to Western-dominated international institutions. According to Statista, BRICS surpassed the G7 countries’ share of the world’s total GDP in terms of purchasing power parity in 2020. As of 2023, BRICS accounted for 32% of global GDP.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Hamas supports UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Hamas supports UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Naija247news Naija247news -
Hamas has agreed to a UN Security Council resolution calling...

Benin’s Cheetahs Stun Nigeria’s Super Eagles with 2-1 Victory in World Cup Qualifier

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
  In a surprising turn of events, the Cheetahs of...

Nigeria’s SunTrust Bank Reports N1.5 Billion Profit Before Tax for 2023

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has reported a Profit Before...

Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Naira-Denominated Private Debt Fund

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hamas supports UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Geopolitics 0
Hamas has agreed to a UN Security Council resolution calling...

Benin’s Cheetahs Stun Nigeria’s Super Eagles with 2-1 Victory in World Cup Qualifier

Flying Eagles 0
  In a surprising turn of events, the Cheetahs of...

Nigeria’s SunTrust Bank Reports N1.5 Billion Profit Before Tax for 2023

Banks & Finance 0
SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has reported a Profit Before...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Hamas supports UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

Naija247news - 0