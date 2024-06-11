Menu
Ayra Starr makes history as first Nigerian female artist on Billboard 200

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ayra Starr has made history as the first Nigerian female artist to grace the U.S. Billboard 200 Album chart.

The singer achieved the feat with her sophomore album, ‘The Year I Turned 21’ which debuted at No. 195 on Monday.

“Debuts on this week’s :

No. 2, @ATEEZofficial Golden Hour : Part.1 (EP)

No. 5, @ShaboozeysJeans Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

No. 17, @themarias Submarine.

No. 102, @crowdermusic The Exile

No. 169, @carinleonofi Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

No. 195, @ayrastarr The Year I Turned 21,” Billboard charts tweeted.

The album is also the first project by a female Nigerian artist to debut on the UK Official Album chart.

It debuted at N0. 80 in the UK and N0. 72 in France.

Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ which reached NO. 14 remains the highest-peaking Nigerian album in the U.S. it’s also the first Nigerian album to top the UK album chart.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
