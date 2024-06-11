African Development Bank Appoints Chioma Onukogu as Director of Board Affairs and Proceedings

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, June 11, 2024 – The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Chioma Angela Onukogu as the Director of Board Affairs and Proceedings within the Office of the Secretary General and General Secretariat, effective from April 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Onukogu, a seasoned Nigerian national, brings more than 25 years of expertise in corporate governance and international development cooperation to her new role. Her extensive background includes safeguarding the integrity of the Bank’s governance frameworks, mobilizing resources, managing country operations portfolios, and orchestrating high-profile events.

Prior to this appointment, Onukogu served as the Chief Board Programme and Quality Control Coordinator and Acting Director of Board Affairs and Proceedings, playing a pivotal role in supporting the Secretary General to ensure the General Secretariat’s optimal performance.

Previously, she held the position of Principal Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Officer, where she played a key role in preparing critical documents for the Mid-Term Review of ADF-13 and ADF-14 replenishment, as well as mobilizing trust fund resources and managing partnerships. Onukogu also served as Country Programme Officer for Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe, overseeing the preparation of Country Strategy Papers and monitoring the Bank’s activities across these nations.

Onukogu holds a master’s degree in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of London, a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos, a Graduate Diploma in Law from the University of Law, London, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Lagos.

Expressing her gratitude for the appointment, Ms. Onukogu remarked, “I extend my sincere thanks to President Adesina for his leadership and for entrusting me with this responsibility. I eagerly anticipate collaborating under the Secretary General’s guidance to facilitate decision-making processes within the Bank’s governance bodies and strengthen relationships with stakeholders as we work together towards advancing the Bank’s vision for a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and integrated Africa.”

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, praised Onukogu’s appointment, stating, “Ms. Onukogu brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record within the Bank. Her robust expertise in upholding institutional and corporate governance, coupled with her deep institutional knowledge, will be invaluable in this role.”

For further information, please visit the African Development Bank’s official website at www.AfDB.org.