20 Killed in Series of Suspected Boko Haram Attacks in Niger State

In a devastating series of attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, at least 20 people have been reported killed since Thursday.

The Senator representing Niger East district, Sani Musa, condemned the brutal killings, describing them as barbaric, heartless, and inhuman. “This is my darkest moment as the representative of the people of Niger East Senatorial district. I am very helpless at the moment. My people, including men, women, and children, are being killed like animals,” Musa lamented in a statement.

In one particularly horrific incident in Bassa, a town in the area, the terrorists beheaded 10 young men who had refused to join their ranks. Witnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal, reported that the terrorists forced community members to hold the severed heads while taking pictures and video recordings.

According to eyewitness accounts reported by The Premium Times, the terrorists invaded the village in broad daylight, assembled the residents, and executed 20 adults at close range. The militants warned that anyone refusing to join them would face similar brutality, using the beheaded youths as a gruesome example. They demanded the community either join their cause or vacate the area.

Other villages attacked between Thursday and Friday include Lanta, Kasimani, Unguwan-Madi, and Makuda. In these attacks, the terrorists reportedly set houses ablaze and killed domestic animals.

Just two months prior, suspected Boko Haram terrorists had also beheaded nine people in Allawa, another town in Shiroro LGA, after dislodging soldiers stationed in the community. The victims, who had returned to the village for food, were captured and beheaded, with terrorists warning that anyone returning would face the same fate.

Senator Musa noted that these latest attacks came as the locals were preparing for the farming season, which is their primary means of livelihood. He called for urgent action to protect the innocent residents and restore peace in the region.

The state government and police have yet to issue statements regarding the latest massacre at the time of this report.