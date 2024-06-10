“Why the Fulani Reject Regional Government: Protecting Our Heritage and Plans”

We, the Fulani, cannot support the idea of regional government as it goes against our longstanding plans and the vision laid out by our forefathers, Ahmadu Bello and Uthman Dan Fodio. Regional government undermines our goal of integrating the Koran deeply into the nation and establishing Fulani influence across Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

How can we achieve our objective of spreading Fulani culture and establishing grazing reserves in the Eastern regions if they govern themselves? Ruga settlements are crucial for us to become recognized as indigenous in states like Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom. Regional government would strip us of the power to influence local policies and decisions.

Consider the implications: without control over regional governance, we cannot ensure that laws favorable to our community, such as ranching bills, are passed in places like Enugu. Furthermore, how can we influence the selection of key positions, such as the Ọhaneze President General, under a regional system?

It seems either there’s a lack of understanding of the situation, or there’s an underestimation of our resolve. As long as we control the Senate and House of Representatives, regional government will not materialize. We dominate the military and key governmental institutions. Complaints will be met with the reality that we have the upper hand in legislative chambers, regardless of who holds the titles of Senate president or national president.

Even if other groups like the Yoruba support regional government, they know it won’t succeed. For us, it’s preferable to accept a divided Nigeria than to allow regional government, which would enable other regions to control their own affairs and potentially surpass us economically.

Regional government or restructuring is a futile dream as long as the Fulani remain in charge of Nigeria.

Elochukwu Ohagi, Philosopher, Teacher, and Activist, 2024.