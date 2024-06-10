“VeryDarkMan Granted Bail by Federal High Court in Abuja”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Federal High Court in Abuja has recently granted bail to prominent social media influencer and blogger, Martins Vincent Otse, known widely as VeryDarkMan. Following the satisfaction of his bail conditions on Monday, VeryDarkMan was released from police custody. However, the specifics of the bail terms remained unclear at the time of this report.

Naija247news disclosed on Wednesday, May 22, that police charge sheets revealed VeryDarkMan’s arraignment on five counts related to cyberstalking. The police prosecuting team requested more time to respond to the application, a plea that was granted by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court.

Subsequently, the police sought to remand the blogger in prison, but his legal representatives filed an application for him to remain in police custody. The court approved their request, and VeryDarkMan was subsequently taken to the National Cybercrime Centre.

Among the charges leveled against VeryDarkMan, some accuse him of knowingly and intentionally posting offensive and false information on his Instagram handles, violating the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

In recent developments, VeryDarkMan criticized the Nigerian police for their perceived inaction against controversial figure Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. VeryDarkMan condemned the award of Best Dressed Female to Bobrisky at a Nollywood event and accused certain police officials of colluding with Bobrisky due to their alleged illicit relationships.

The Nigeria Police Force responded, stating that Bobrisky couldn’t be arrested as there were no laws against cross-dressing in the country, nor was there proof of his involvement in same-sex relations. Despite this, the police confirmed that the case against VeryDarkMan was ongoing, citing a court order for the delay in his release from detention.

Naija247news previously reported on VeryDarkMan’s arrest by the police following multiple petitions against his online behavior.