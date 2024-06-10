U.S. and France Reaffirm Commitment to Supporting Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) – In a display of solidarity, the United States and France have reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia’s invasion. This commitment was emphasized during a meeting in Paris, where President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Biden underscored the broader implications of the conflict, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions would not stop at Ukraine. “All of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen,” Biden asserted. “The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away.”

President Macron praised Biden for his steadfast support of Europe, expressing gratitude for the partnership between the two nations. “I thank you, Mr. President, for being the president of the world’s number one power but doing it with the loyalty of a partner who likes and respects the Europeans,” Macron stated.

The meeting coincided with Biden’s visit to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, a pivotal moment in World War II. During their stay, both leaders also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming their commitment to Ukraine.

A joint statement from the White House highlighted the shared goal of ensuring security across the Atlantic in light of Russia’s aggression. “France and the United States co-chair the artillery coalition at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and intend to take new steps to provide the necessary support to Ukraine in the current phase and in the longer term,” the statement read, referring to the coalition of about 50 countries regularly discussing Ukraine’s security needs.

### Analysis

The meeting between Biden and Macron underscores a unified stance between the U.S. and France in supporting Ukraine, despite some differences in their approaches. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker noted that while both nations aim to ensure Ukraine remains a sovereign and independent democracy, their strategies diverge. The U.S. has been cautious to avoid escalation, whereas Macron has advocated for more proactive measures, including the potential deployment of trainers to support Ukrainian air defenses.

This difference in approach highlights the complexities of international alliances and the varying thresholds for involvement among NATO members. Macron’s push for a more assertive stance reflects a broader European concern over regional security, while the U.S. maintains a more conservative posture to avoid direct confrontation with Russia.

Additionally, the leaders discussed using interest from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, a proposal met with mixed reactions within the European G7 allies, reflecting the ongoing debates on the most effective ways to support Ukraine financially and militarily.

### Conclusion

The reaffirmation of support from the U.S. and France is a significant morale boost for Ukraine, which has been struggling to maintain pressure against Russia along a vast front line. Despite challenges and some wavering support from Western allies, the commitment of major powers like the U.S. and France signals continued international backing for Ukraine’s resistance efforts. As the conflict persists, the strategic cooperation between these allies will be crucial in shaping the future course of the war and broader regional stability.