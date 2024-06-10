Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu replaces IGP Arase with Argungu as Chairman, Police Service Commission

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), along with Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) as a Member of the Commission.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement released by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. According to the statement, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate, with additional members of the Police Service Commission expected to be appointed in the future.

Additionally, President Tinubu has appointed Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), effective immediately.

The statement emphasized the President’s expectations for the appointees to demonstrate integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in fulfilling their duties for the betterment of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

