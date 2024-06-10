Tinubu replaces IGP Arase with Argungu as Chairman, Police Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), along with Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) as a Member of the Commission.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The appointments were confirmed in a statement released by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. According to the statement, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate, with additional members of the Police Service Commission expected to be appointed in the future.

Additionally, President Tinubu has appointed Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), effective immediately.

The statement emphasized the President’s expectations for the appointees to demonstrate integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in fulfilling their duties for the betterment of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.