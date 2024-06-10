Tinubu Can’t Blame on Buhari’s Failures — Buba Galadima

NNPP Chieftain Criticizes President Tinubu’s Administration and Hints at Possible Opposition Party Merger

Buba Galadima, a prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for blaming the previous government of Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s current socio-economic issues. Galadima expressed his views in an interview with Sun Newspaper, emphasizing that Nigerians should not complain about the hardships they face after voting for Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election.

“I don’t want politicians to engage in blame games. Everyone knows that Buhari has significantly harmed this country, especially in terms of the economy and security. But Tinubu promised to build on what Buhari left behind, so he can’t blame Buhari. He has already taken responsibility for what Buhari has done,” Galadima stated.

Galadima also firmly opposed the creation of state police, citing potential abuse of power by local authorities. “I will fight against the creation of state police. Imagine a former governor in Plateau having control over local police—would any tribe apart from his own be allowed to live in Plateau, or any religion outside his own be allowed to practice freely?” he argued.

Furthermore, Galadima mentioned the possibility of the NNPP merging with other opposition parties if they agree to support the same candidate. “If all of them come to the NNPP and support our candidate, shall we say no? We are looking for votes,” he added.

When asked about the potential for any party to defeat the ruling APC in the 2027 elections, Galadima responded, “If they don’t perform, why not? Look at what happened in Lagos at Alaba Rago—a major Hausa market. We asked for their votes, and they promised to support us. But when the APC, under Ganduje, asked for their votes, they chose APC. Now, their livelihoods have been destroyed. Do you expect them to vote for APC again?”

Galadima concluded by highlighting the broader implications of poor governance on voter sentiment, noting that if people across the country continue to face hardships, their support for the ruling party may wane. “If people can’t even find time to go to their farms, do you think they will still vote for the ruling party? If they do, it’s their choice in a democracy,” he remarked.