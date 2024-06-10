Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

South-West governors storm Lagos for zonal meeting

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

•Sanwo-Olu receives colleagues at Lagos House

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday received South-West Governors, who are currently in Lagos for their zonal meeting.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hazmat, received Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The meeting by the South-West Governors Forum is expected to address issues affecting the zone and Nigeria as a whole.

The South-West Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the six governors in the geo-political zone.

The close-door meeting, which started around 12noon is going on currently at Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Office in Lagos House, Ikeja.
The meeting, being hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu, is attended by all the six governors from the zone.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afreximbank Funds Fidelity Bank’s $40 Million Union Bank UK Acquisition
Next article
Labour to Decide on Strike Resumption if Government Fails to Meet Minimum Wage Demand
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses Defection Case

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant ruling, the Rivers State High Court...

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Naija247news Naija247news -
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Labour to Decide on Strike Resumption if Government Fails to Meet Minimum Wage Demand

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The organized labour has announced it will reconvene to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses Defection Case

South South 0
In a significant ruling, the Rivers State High Court...

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

Financials 0
Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Real Estate 0
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses...

Samuel Onyekwe - 0