South-West Governors Appoint Babajide Sanwo-Olu as New Chairman

The six governors representing the South-West geo-political zone convened in Lagos on Monday at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, the official office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

After three hours of discussions, they issued a communique and appointed Governor Sanwo-Olu as the new Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, succeeding the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Speaking to state house correspondents after the meeting, Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed his appointment and stated that they had not reached a decision on the ongoing minimum wage dispute between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.

He mentioned that they are awaiting the outcome of negotiations between the parties involved.

All six state governors attended the meeting, which commenced promptly at noon on Monday.