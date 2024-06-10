Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

South-West Governors Appoint Babajide Sanwo-Olu as New Chairman

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The six governors representing the South-West geo-political zone convened in Lagos on Monday at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, the official office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After three hours of discussions, they issued a communique and appointed Governor Sanwo-Olu as the new Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, succeeding the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Speaking to state house correspondents after the meeting, Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed his appointment and stated that they had not reached a decision on the ongoing minimum wage dispute between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.

He mentioned that they are awaiting the outcome of negotiations between the parties involved.

All six state governors attended the meeting, which commenced promptly at noon on Monday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria says Israel has lost its international moral authority
Next article
Court didn’t declare Amaewhule as PDP, Assembly members — Rivers govt
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
BENIN CITY – The Edo State leadership of the...

PDP Sets Date for Second NEC Meeting, Adjusts Congress Schedule

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled Thursday, September...

Minimum wage: ‘FG can do above N100k’ — SDP Chair Gabam seeks review of fuel subsidy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Shehu Gabam, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party...

Court didn’t declare Amaewhule as PDP, Assembly members — Rivers govt

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Dagogo Iboroma, the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for Violence

Political parties 0
BENIN CITY – The Edo State leadership of the...

PDP Sets Date for Second NEC Meeting, Adjusts Congress Schedule

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled Thursday, September...

Minimum wage: ‘FG can do above N100k’ — SDP Chair Gabam seeks review of fuel subsidy

Revenue and Taxation 0
Shehu Gabam, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for...

Naija247news - 0