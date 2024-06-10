Social Media Actress Aunty Ramota allegedly in coma after “failed BBL”

June 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular small-sized social media sensation/Yoruba actress, Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota is allegedly in a state of coma after she reportedly underwent a failed Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

According to a family source, the surgery occurred on Saturday, June 8. The actress reportedly went under the knife to enhance her butt after a lady offered to sponsor the surgery. Sadly, the procedure suffered complications that led to her being in a coma. Videos seen online showed Ramota in a hospital bed with an Oxygen mask attached to her face.

The family source who claimed to be Ramota’s sister, said the lady who sponsored the surgery took off after finding out it didn’t go well.(www.naija247news.com).