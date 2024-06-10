Russian Forces Progress Towards Strategic Ukrainian Town Chasiv Yar

June 9 (Reuters) – Russian forces are reportedly advancing towards the strategic Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, a significant objective in the ongoing conflict now exceeding two years. Reports from both sides on Sunday indicate this development.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chasiv Yar, located on high ground roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Bakhmut—a town captured by Russian forces a year ago after extensive battles—serves as a potential staging point for further Russian advances towards the crucial cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda cited a military source and a blogger, stating that Russian forces had started occupying a district near a canal in Chasiv Yar. “Over the past week, there have been more than 1,500 instances of shelling of the outskirts of Chasiv Yar from the north to the south,” the source reported. Russian troops are reportedly using guided aerial bombs, long-range missiles, and drones to clear areas along a major road and build up their forces.

Russia’s 98th Paratrooper Division, via the Telegram messaging app, noted that Ukrainian forces are making significant efforts to prevent Russian units from crossing the canal and securing positions in the ‘New’ district on the opposite side. Russian assault units continue to clear the canal district, with video footage from both sides showing soldiers navigating through heavily damaged urban areas and inspecting buildings.

Russian forces have seen incremental progress in the eastern front since the capture of Avdiivka in February. Additionally, a cross-border incursion into the northeastern Kharkiv region was launched, although Ukraine claims this advance has been halted. Ukrainian top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi had earlier predicted a Russian push towards Chasiv Yar, aiming for a May 9 victory anniversary celebration.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his Sunday night video address, did not mention Chasiv Yar but highlighted the challenges in defending the area around Pokrovsk to the southwest. “This is the toughest area along the entire front line, the one where pressure from the occupiers is the greatest,” he stated. “Every day this is the site of the highest number of engagements. Only yesterday, there were more than 40 assaults, and as of this hour today, there have been more than 20.”