Geopolitics

Russia and Guinea to Construct Floating Nuclear Power Plants

By: Naija247news

Date:

Russia and the Republic of Guinea are embarking on a groundbreaking nuclear energy project. The two nations signed a memorandum of understanding at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to initiate the construction of floating nuclear power plants in Guinea. This collaboration follows Russia’s recent ventures in nuclear projects across Africa, including the ongoing construction of the fourth unit of Egypt’s Dabaa nuclear power plant.

### Key Points:
– Russia and Guinea to build floating nuclear power plants.
– Agreement signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
– Russia’s expanding nuclear projects in Africa include partnerships with Tanzania, Nigeria, and Rwanda.

According to a statement from Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, the floating nuclear power plants will be positioned on platforms at sea, providing electricity, heat, and desalinated drinking water to remote areas. This initiative marks another step in Russia’s strategy to strengthen its ties with African allies.

Rosatom’s recent activities include negotiations with Burkina Faso for a nuclear reactor and the completion of a unit at Egypt’s Dabaa nuclear plant. Russia is also fostering nuclear partnerships with several other African nations, including Mali, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Nigeria has expressed its intent to collaborate with Russia on nuclear energy, aligning with its broader goals to join the BRICS group. Tanzania has also shown interest in Russia’s nuclear technology to support its economic development. Rwanda, having signed a deal with Rosatom in 2019, faced resistance due to safety concerns, while Uganda’s agreement with Rosatom in 2016 has yet to be implemented.

Russia continues to expand its influence in Africa through these nuclear projects, aiming to leverage the continent’s economic potential.

"Why the Fulani Reject Regional Government: Protecting Our Heritage and Plans"
