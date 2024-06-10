Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses Defection Case

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a significant ruling, the Rivers State High Court affirmed that Martin Amaewhule and 26 other legislators of the Rivers State House of Assembly are still members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The court’s decision, delivered by Justice Okogbule Gbasam on Monday, dismissed a case brought by Wosa Amadi and three others.

The plaintiffs had sought to declare the seats of the 27 lawmakers vacant, alleging they defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2023.

Justice Gbasam emphasized that Martin Amaewhule and his colleagues remain affiliated with the PDP.

He further ruled that the claimants failed to substantiate their allegations of defection to the APC. The judge pointed out that mere newspaper publications, radio announcements, or online posts were insufficient to establish defection.

According to him, defection can only be confirmed through the party’s membership register, possession of a valid membership card, and adherence to all party membership obligations.

This ruling settles a contentious issue regarding the political affiliation of these lawmakers and reinforces the procedural requirements for proving defection under Nigerian law.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Naija247news Naija247news -
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Labour to Decide on Strike Resumption if Government Fails to Meet Minimum Wage Demand

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The organized labour has announced it will reconvene to...

South-West governors storm Lagos for zonal meeting

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
•Sanwo-Olu receives colleagues at Lagos House Lagos State...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

Financials 0
Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Real Estate 0
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Labour to Decide on Strike Resumption if Government Fails to Meet Minimum Wage Demand

Data & News Analysis 0
The organized labour has announced it will reconvene to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project...

Godwin Okafor - 0