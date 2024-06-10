Pope Francis to Host Global Comedy Event Celebrating Human Diversity

**VATICAN CITY, June 8 (Reuters)** – Pope Francis, known for his regular prayer “Lord, give me a sense of humour,” will host comedians from around the globe at a cultural event in Italy. This gathering aims to “celebrate the beauty of human diversity,” the Vatican announced on Saturday.

The event, set for June 14, will feature renowned entertainers such as Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, and Chris Rock, among over 100 other performers.

The Vatican statement highlighted that the pope “recognizes the significant impact that the art of comedy has on the world of contemporary culture.”

British comedian Stephen Merchant, co-writer of the TV series “The Office,” and Italian comedian Lino Banfi are also slated to attend.

The meeting will take place on Friday morning before the pope departs for Puglia to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit.

“The gathering between Pope Francis and the world’s comedians aims to celebrate the beauty of human diversity and to promote a message of peace, love, and solidarity,” the Vatican noted.

This event has been organized by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education and Dicastery for Communication.

Whoopi Goldberg recently mentioned in an interview that she had humorously offered the pope a cameo in “Sister Act 3,” where she will reprise her role as a singer who takes refuge in a convent and organizes a choir. “He said he would see what his time was like,” Goldberg said, joking about whether the pope had accepted her offer.