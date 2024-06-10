Menu
Geopolitics

Polish Man Detained for Assault on Danish Prime Minister

By: Naija247news

Date:

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) – A 39-year-old Polish man has been remanded in custody for 12 days following an assault on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, which left her with a minor neck injury. The incident occurred on Friday in a central Copenhagen square, where the man approached and struck the Prime Minister.

Frederiksen sustained a minor whiplash injury but expressed gratitude for the support she received. “Thank you for the many, many, many greetings with support and backing. It’s incredibly touching,” she told the Ritzau news agency on Saturday. “I am saddened and shaken by the episode yesterday, but am otherwise safe. For once, I need peace. Both for body and soul. I need to be with my family and need to be myself for a bit,” Frederiksen added.

Several EU leaders condemned the assault, which took place just three weeks after Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere called the incident “completely unacceptable” and an attack on “our open, democratic societies.”

Danish police reported that the alleged attacker was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time and did not realize the victim was Denmark’s Prime Minister. The man’s lawyer stated in a Copenhagen court on Saturday that there was no political motive behind the assault.

The incident occurred two days before Denmark’s European Union elections. A Polish foreign ministry spokesperson, quoted by Polish state radio, confirmed the detained individual is a Polish citizen who had been residing in Denmark for some time.

Copenhagen police inspector Trine Moller told the Ritzau news agency, “We see it as a single, spontaneous act, and we do not currently have it as a guiding hypothesis in our investigation that it was a planned attack on the Prime Minister.”

