PDP Sets Date for Second NEC Meeting, Adjusts Congress Schedule

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled Thursday, September 26th, 2024, for its second National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decision follows the deferral of critical issues, including the fate of Acting National Chairman Amb. Illiya Damagum, during the first NEC meeting held on April 18th.

During the upcoming NEC meeting, discussions will address proposals raised by the North Central caucus regarding the selection of a candidate to complete the unexpired term of former Chairman Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, who resigned prematurely.

Ahead of the September NEC meeting, the PDP has outlined a series of congresses and elections. Ward and delegates congresses are scheduled for July 27th in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Bauchi, Taraba, and Ebonyi. The party’s adjusted timetable specifies that appeals from these ward congresses will be reviewed on August 2nd, 2024.

Subsequently, Local Government Congresses to elect LGA executives and national delegates in 21 states will take place on August 10th, with appeals from these congresses to be addressed on August 16th.

State Congresses are slated for August 31st in 18 states, including Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, Rivers, FCT, Benue, Katsina, Ekiti, and Ebonyi.

Appeals arising from these state congresses will be considered on September 5th, 2024, shaping the path towards the PDP’s internal leadership and electoral processes.