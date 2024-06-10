Menu
Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million accordion financing arranged by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for Project Gazelle, a crude oil-backed forward-sale finance initiative sponsored by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The accordion arrangement allows for an increase in the loan facility’s maximum limit, with Oando contributing $550 million through its subsidiary, Oando Trading. Other stakeholders raised the remaining $375 million to complete the facility.

Project Gazelle, facilitated by NNPCL, involves a $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment loan from Afreximbank, aimed at alleviating dollar scarcity in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. Repayment includes pre-agreed crude oil deliveries plus an 11.85% annual interest component.

Sahara Energy Resource Limited also participated in the accordion arrangement alongside Oando. Afreximbank served as the mandated lead arranger, bookrunner, and facility agent for the transaction.

Benedict Oramah, Afreximbank’s president, emphasized that the financing supports Nigeria’s economic growth objectives, noting that Project Gazelle represents one of the continent’s largest syndicated debts and the largest crude oil-backed facility in Nigeria.

“This funding will significantly bolster Nigeria’s economic priorities in the short and long term,” Oramah added in a statement.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses Defection Case

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant ruling, the Rivers State High Court...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Naija247news Naija247news -
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Labour to Decide on Strike Resumption if Government Fails to Meet Minimum Wage Demand

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The organized labour has announced it will reconvene to...

South-West governors storm Lagos for zonal meeting

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
•Sanwo-Olu receives colleagues at Lagos House Lagos State...

