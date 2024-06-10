Menu
Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Ruling on Bail Restoration and Safe Custody Transfer

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has filed a notice of appeal against a judgment by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court had denied Kanu’s application to restore his revoked bail and transfer him to a safer place of custody.

Kanu has been in detention at the Department of State Service (DSS) facility in Abuja since June 2021. He had sought bail restoration after fleeing an attack by security personnel at his home in Abia State.

On May 20, the court refused Kanu’s application, despite a Supreme Court ruling that he did not jump bail as the trial court had claimed.

In his appeal, filed by his legal team led by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu argued that the trial court erred in its judgment. He contended that the DSS detention facility is not a safe or proper place for his custody, which hampers his right to a fair trial.

Kanu also argued that the trial court wrongly refused to grant his application based on an implicit finding that the DSS detention facility was unsuitable for him to prepare his defense. He claimed this decision led to a miscarriage of justice.

The appeal further criticized the trial court’s conclusion that Kanu jumped bail. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that Kanu’s flight was justified due to the illegal invasion of his home by armed military officers, which forced him to flee to secure his life.

Kanu’s legal team emphasized that the Supreme Court had acknowledged the invasion by military officers and ruled that Kanu’s flight was a reasonable response to preserve his life. They argued that the trial court’s decision to revoke bail and issue a bench warrant for Kanu’s arrest was based on a false assumption that he had intentionally avoided trial.

Kanu is seeking several orders from the Court of Appeal, including the restoration of his bail on the same or new terms, and his remand to an alternative place of custody or home detention that would ensure a fair trial.

The notice of appeal underscores that the prosecution’s extrajudicial actions made it impossible for Kanu to attend court, and that his absence should not be construed as bail-jumping. The appeal seeks to correct the trial court’s perceived misjudgments and ensure a fair legal process for Kanu.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

