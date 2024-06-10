Ninety Nations to Attend Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland, Russia Excluded

Ninety countries have confirmed their participation in an upcoming conference aimed at establishing a path to sustainable peace in Ukraine, the Swiss government announced, though Russia will not be represented.

Swiss President Viola Amherd informed reporters in Bern on Monday that the conference, scheduled for June 15-16, seeks to devise a strategy for ending the conflict that began nearly 28 months ago when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Despite the global turnout, Russia will not attend the conference hosted by Switzerland at Kyiv’s request. Switzerland had previously indicated that Russia was not invited due to its lack of interest in participating. Moscow has accused Switzerland of abandoning neutrality by aligning with European Union sanctions.

The Swiss government stated that the conference aims to “jointly define a roadmap” for involving both Russia and Ukraine in a future peace process.

### Invitation List

Amherd noted that some attendees would represent organizations like the United Nations, while the rest would be from various countries. About half of these nations are sending their heads of state or government. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be present, while the US delegation will include Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan instead of President Joe Biden.

Amherd refuted any notion of disappointment over fewer than 100 attendees from the 160 invitations sent out, explaining that the invitation list targeted countries with stronger ties to Moscow than leading Western powers.

Significant countries like Turkey and South Africa have not confirmed their attendance. India has confirmed its participation, though the level of its representation remains unclear. The final list of participants is expected by Friday.

### Disruption and Security Concerns

Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasized that any peace process must eventually include Russia, indicating that efforts would continue to engage Moscow in future discussions.

“The question is not whether Russia will be on board, the question is when,” Cassis stated at a news conference.

The conference’s agenda includes issues like nuclear security, humanitarian aid, food security, freedom of navigation, and the status of prisoners of war. Switzerland plans to deploy up to 4,000 military personnel for event security.

Amherd mentioned an increase in cyberattacks and personal attacks against her in Russian media, which have been publicized in Switzerland. However, she has chosen not to summon the Russian ambassador, citing the extreme nature of the disinformation campaign.

Cassis acknowledged a clear “interest” in disrupting the talks but did not specify who might be responsible for the cyberattacks.