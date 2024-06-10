Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Ninety Nations to Attend Ukraine Peace Conference in Switzerland, Russia Excluded

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ninety countries have confirmed their participation in an upcoming conference aimed at establishing a path to sustainable peace in Ukraine, the Swiss government announced, though Russia will not be represented.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Swiss President Viola Amherd informed reporters in Bern on Monday that the conference, scheduled for June 15-16, seeks to devise a strategy for ending the conflict that began nearly 28 months ago when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Despite the global turnout, Russia will not attend the conference hosted by Switzerland at Kyiv’s request. Switzerland had previously indicated that Russia was not invited due to its lack of interest in participating. Moscow has accused Switzerland of abandoning neutrality by aligning with European Union sanctions.

The Swiss government stated that the conference aims to “jointly define a roadmap” for involving both Russia and Ukraine in a future peace process.

### Invitation List

Amherd noted that some attendees would represent organizations like the United Nations, while the rest would be from various countries. About half of these nations are sending their heads of state or government. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be present, while the US delegation will include Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan instead of President Joe Biden.

Amherd refuted any notion of disappointment over fewer than 100 attendees from the 160 invitations sent out, explaining that the invitation list targeted countries with stronger ties to Moscow than leading Western powers.

Significant countries like Turkey and South Africa have not confirmed their attendance. India has confirmed its participation, though the level of its representation remains unclear. The final list of participants is expected by Friday.

### Disruption and Security Concerns

Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasized that any peace process must eventually include Russia, indicating that efforts would continue to engage Moscow in future discussions.

“The question is not whether Russia will be on board, the question is when,” Cassis stated at a news conference.

The conference’s agenda includes issues like nuclear security, humanitarian aid, food security, freedom of navigation, and the status of prisoners of war. Switzerland plans to deploy up to 4,000 military personnel for event security.

Amherd mentioned an increase in cyberattacks and personal attacks against her in Russian media, which have been publicized in Switzerland. However, she has chosen not to summon the Russian ambassador, citing the extreme nature of the disinformation campaign.

Cassis acknowledged a clear “interest” in disrupting the talks but did not specify who might be responsible for the cyberattacks.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ecobank to raise $600m debt in one year
Next article
Fitch Upgrades Fidelity Bank Outlook to Positive, Affirms ‘B-‘ Rating
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses Defection Case

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant ruling, the Rivers State High Court...

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Naija247news Naija247news -
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Labour to Decide on Strike Resumption if Government Fails to Meet Minimum Wage Demand

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The organized labour has announced it will reconvene to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses Defection Case

South South 0
In a significant ruling, the Rivers State High Court...

Oando Contributes $550 Million to $925 Million Afreximbank-Led Financing for Project Gazelle

Financials 0
Oando Plc announced its participation in a $925 million...

Audit Report Reveals 71% of Abia State Land Allottees Under Ikpeazu Administration Got Land Verbal Expression

Real Estate 0
An audit report by KPMG International Nigeria Limited, commissioned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Rivers State High Court Rules 27 Lawmakers Remain in PDP, Dismisses...

Samuel Onyekwe - 0