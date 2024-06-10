Menu
Nigeria Football Federation

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Recite Old National Anthem During Benin Match

By: The Editor

Date:

Ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic on Monday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were observed reciting the old national anthem, ‘Arise O’ Compatriot’.

The host country played the old anthem for the Nigerian team, sparking reactions on social media where some users suggested that Benin Republic might not be aware of Nigeria’s recent change in national anthem.

This occurrence follows President Bola Tinubu signing the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law on May 29, reinstating the anthem ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’. Despite this, the Super Eagles were seen singing the older anthem at the match.

In tactical adjustments, Coach Finidi George made three changes to the starting lineup: Stanley Nwabali continued in goal, Tanimu Benjamin, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bright Osayi-Samuel formed the defense, Raphael Onyedika replaced Fisayo-Dele Bashiru alongside Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, while Terrem Moffi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman featured in attack.

