Economy

Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill rises by 30% to N1.59trn in Q1

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill increased by 30% from N 1.21 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023 to N1.59 trillion in the first three months of 2024.

This is according to the first quarter foreign trade report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

When compared to the first quarter of 2023, there was a 115% increase in food and beverage imports. Between January and March 2023, Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill stood at N710 billion.

According to the report, food and beverage imports constituted about 12.59% of total imports between January and March 2024- a marginal increase from 11.4% in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Nigeria incurred an import bill of N540 billion in Q1 2024. This represents an increase of 114% from the N252 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023. When compared to the previous quarter (Q4, 2023), there was an increase of 32% from N409 billion recorded during the period.

Processed Food and beverage imports in the first three months of the year stood at N865 billion, marking an increase of 137% when compared to the N365 billion recorded in Q1, 2023. In the immediate past quarter, the processed food and beverage import bill increased from N650.55 billion to the current figure.

Processed food and beverage import (Industries), rose from N229.9 billion to N507.2 billion representing an increase of 120.6% year-on-year from the N229.9 billion recorded in the same quarter of last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, the value of processed food imports for industries rose from N382.38 billion to the current figure.

Processed food and beverage import (Household consumption), in the period under review stood at N358.27 billion. This represents an increase of 165% when compared to the same quarter of last year, which recorded N135.15 billion in the value of imports.

Also, there was an increase of N90.1 billion (33.5%) when compared to the N268.17 billion recorded in Q4, 2023.  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
