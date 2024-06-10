Nigerians Call for Sacking of Super Eagles Coach Finidi George After Poor World Cup Qualifying Performance

Nigerians on social media platform X are demanding the immediate dismissal of the National Football Team Coach, Finidi George, following the Super Eagles’ poor performance. The team lost their 2026 World Cup Qualifying match against the 97th globally rated Benin Republic on Monday, ending in a 2-1 defeat.

The Super Eagles have failed to win any of the four matches played so far in the qualification stage.

One commentator, Samstar, expressed frustration, saying, “Finidi George is just a clueless coach with a very big head. Please sack him now and also jail him for stressing all Nigerians #SoarSuperEagles.”

Another analyst, Buchi Laba, regretted supporting George’s appointment, writing, “I pushed heavily for Finidi George to get the job. I’m a very stupid person. Never ever take any advice coming from me. I no get sense.”

Alabi criticized the decision to appoint George, stating, “José Peseiro made a team out of a disjointed and mixed-experienced set of players. He took them to the finals and was defeated by a difference of one goal. The NFF decided not to renew his contract and let him go. They appointed Finidi George, whose only managerial experience was with Enyimba FC, and tasked him with taking Nigeria to the World Cup. Super Eagles cannot beat a 97th ranked Benin. We are not serious as a country… Super Eagles will miss yet another World Cup. I’m tired.”

Akin Akinwale also expressed disappointment, asking, “Who recommended Finidi as Super Eagles coach? I really wanna know. This is hurtful. Now we begin to do calculations to qualify for the World Cup. We couldn’t win our home games, and we are still losing to Benin on a neutral ground. Finidi George, thanks for your services, please resign.”

Mashood Abiola echoed similar sentiments, writing, “He should just resign. Obviously, he can’t handle the team. In a must-win game, I don’t know why you have to bench your most prolific attacker. Secondly, the defense line was too porous. It will be difficult for us to qualify this way. We have the players, but no coach.”