Nigerian Stock Market Closes Lower, All Share Index Declines By 0.8%

June 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed lower by 0.08% as SEPLAT and 36 other stocks shed weight.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.08% to settle at 99,221.14 and N56.128 trillion from 99,300.38 and N56.172 respectively.

An aggregate of 1.7 billion units of shares were traded in 37,349 deals, valued at N30.495 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 35 stocks gained against 37 stocks that declined in their share prices WnW.

TOP 10 GAINERS

RTBRISCOE led other gainers in the course of last week with 25.00% growth, closing at N0.60 from the previous close of N0.48.

OANDO, ETERNA OIL, DEAPCAP and Redstar Express grew their share prices by 23.73%, 22.45%, 20.00% and 15.73% respectively.

Other among the top 10 gainers include: Ecobank 11.97%, CUSTODIAN 10.53%, PRESCO 9.99%, International Breweries 9.59% and Nem Insurance 8.75% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Unity Bank led other price decliners, shedding 21.57% of its share price to close at N1.20 from the previous close of N1.57.

Sovereign Trust Insurance, TRANSCORP, Sunu Assurance and Prestige Assurance 13.64%, 11.21%, 10.85% and 10.71% respectively.

Other price decliners include: May & Baker (10.00%), ETRAZANCT (9.82%), Fidelity Bank (9.80%), UPDC (9.70%) and International Energy Insurance (9.47%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).