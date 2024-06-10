Nigerian Manufacturing CEOs Highlight FX Volatility, Power Issues, and Inflation in Q1 2024

Nigerian Manufacturing CEOs Cite FX Volatility, Power Issues, and Inflation as Major Challenges in Q1 2024

Chief Executive Officers in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector have identified foreign exchange (FX) volatility, inadequate power supply, and high inflation as the primary challenges affecting their operations in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24). These issues have led to a 20.7 percent increase in production and distribution costs during this period.

The findings are based on the Q1’24 Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) survey conducted by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which ranked the operational challenges by severity.

Key Challenges Identified

The survey highlighted the top ten challenges faced by manufacturers:

Unstable and high exchange rates/scarcity of FX

Inadequate power supply/frequent power outages

High inflation/high operating costs (including raw materials, labor, equipment, and maintenance)

High cost of energy (petrol, diesel, gas)

High and multiple taxes, charges, and levies

Insecurity

Over-regulation and policy inconsistency

High interest rates/inadequate access to credit

Poor infrastructure and distribution channels/multiple checkpoints/gridlock at national ports

High transportation/logistics costs

Other notable constraints include a high inventory of unsold goods, unstable import duties, unavailability of raw materials, frequent changes in customer demand, influx of sub-standard goods, shortage of skilled labor, scarcity of genuine machine parts, corruption, and poor business planning.

Economic Impact

These challenges have significantly impacted the manufacturing sector. The survey reported:

A 20.7 percent increase in production and distribution costs in Q1’24, up from a 21.73 percent increase in the previous quarter.

A 9.76 percent decline in capacity utilization, down from 3.81 percent.

A 10.14 percent decrease in production volume, following a 4.6 percent contraction in the preceding quarter.

MAN’s Perspective

Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director General of MAN, emphasized the importance of the manufacturing sector for sustained economic growth and prosperity. He attributed the sector’s subdued performance to harsh economic reforms that have exacerbated existing challenges.

“The subdued performance of the sector is attributed to some ongoing harsh economic reforms that have compounded the long-standing challenges confronting the sector. This is confirmed by the finding of this report which reveals that forex scarcity, inadequate power supply, high inflation, rising energy cost, multiple taxation, policy inconsistency, exorbitant interest rate, poor infrastructure, and high logistics costs are the top ten challenges depressing productivity in the sector,” Ajayi-Kadir stated.

Recommendations

MAN expects the government to take decisive actions to address these issues by:

Enhancing security

Improving electricity supply

Promoting fiscal sustainability

Ensuring policy consistency

Addressing these concerns is crucial for revitalizing the manufacturing sector and achieving long-term economic stability and growth in Nigeria.