Nigerian Lawmakers Propose Six-Year Single Term for President

Approximately thirty-five members of the House of Representatives have proposed a six-year single term for Nigeria’s presidency.

The lawmakers, currently holding a press conference in Abuja, are also seeking amendments to the 1999 Constitution to enable the rotation of the presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country.

The proposed amendment aims to establish “a single tenure of six years for the President and Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Speaking on behalf of the group on Monday, Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency in Imo State, stated, “The reduction in government spending and wastage, efficiency in governance, and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the President and Governors will go a long way in cost-cutting measures.”