Nigerian government invites UTME candidates, undergraduates to apply for MTN Scholarship programme

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The federal government of Nigeria has asked Nigerians to apply for the MTN scholarship programme for the 2024 academic year.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education on Monday, June 10, via its X page.

Tagged, “MTN SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME FOR 2024 ACADEMIC YEAR: OPPORTUNITY FOR NIGERIAN STUDENTS”, the ministry stated that interested and qualified Nigerians ought to participate in the 2024 MTN Scholarship Programme for their academic benefits.

The statement partly reads,

“The Scholarship consist of three categories:

“MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS), is for 300Level students pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 or its equivalent to qualify for the Scholarship.

“ii. Scholarship for blind students (MTN SBS), is for 200 and 300-level blind students. Applicants can be studying any course but maintain a CGPA of 2.5 or its equivalent to qualify for the Scholarship.

“Top Ten (10) UTME Scholarship, this is for the top ten (10) scoring candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB). Recipients of this scholarship receive the Award from their 100Level through graduation, subject to meeting grade requirements.

“Applicants for the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS) phase 13 and MTN Scholarship for blind students (MTN SBS) phase 11 are now open.”

The ministry noted that while the deadline for submission of online applications is 12th June, qualified and interested Nigerians should visit: www.mtn.ng/scholarships for further details regarding the eligibility criteria and scholarship.

Award Amount

As disclosed by MTN, successful applicants(300 level), would be awarded N300,000 annually till they graduate.

“MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS) since 2010, has been open to eligible 300-level students studying Science & Technology-related courses, in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education). 300 students are awarded scholarships until graduation upon meeting grade requirements.

“Starting in 2024, the annual award amount has increased from N200,000 to N300,000,” the telecommunications giant stated on its website.(www.naija247news.com).