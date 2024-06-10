Nigerian Army Accused of Illegally Detaining Girls Escaping Boko Haram

Naija247news reported that Amnesty International has leveled serious allegations against the Nigerian army, claiming that it has been unlawfully detaining girls and young women who have managed to escape from Boko Haram captivity. According to the human rights organization, the military suspects these individuals of supporting the Islamist insurgent group.

Based on 126 interviews conducted between 2019 and 2024 with female former captives, Amnesty International’s report revealed disturbing findings. Thirty-one of the interviewees reported being held in military barracks without legal basis for varying durations, ranging from several days to nearly four years, spanning from 2015 to mid-2023. These detentions were often linked to their perceived association with Boko Haram, whether real or imagined.

Boko Haram’s insurgency in Nigeria’s Northeast has caused immense suffering, with the United Nations estimating a death toll of over 35,000 people. The group has gained notoriety for its brutal tactics, including torture, rape, forced marriage, and kidnapping. One of the most infamous incidents was the 2014 abduction of 300 girls from Chibok.

Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s regional director for West and Central Africa, criticized the Nigerian government for its failure to protect and adequately support these girls and young women. However, Major General Edward Buba, spokesperson for the Nigerian military, refuted the allegations, asserting that the military respects human rights and adheres to humanitarian law.

While Nigeria’s military claims to operate within the bounds of international law, it has faced scrutiny for its tactics in combating Boko Haram. A previous Naija247news investigation uncovered a clandestine mass abortion program conducted by the military as part of its anti-Boko Haram operations.