Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diplomacy

Nigeria says Israel has lost its international moral authority

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

A former Foreign Affairs minister, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, says Israel has lost its international moral standing and its internal cohesion in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Akinyemi stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

According to him, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issue is causing Israel reputational damage.

He said, “Mossad has been going after ICC officials, blackmailing them, and even threatening their families to halt investigations into Israel.”

Akinyemi highlighted additional concerns, including attempts to breach the archives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and possible threats against its judges to influence their judgments.

He said, “Israel is prepared to destroy anything and everything that stands in its way, which is not the kind of image a country wants to have internationally.”

Akinyemi also cited recent reports of Israeli soldiers in Gaza disobeying central command and acting independently. This has resulted in a significant increase in Palestinian casualties.

He noted that the resignations within Israel’s cabinet, suggested that “the nation is losing its internal cohesion, a factor that Prime Minister Netanyahu has often promoted as crucial.

“The leader of the opposition in Israel has said he is prepared not to join the government but to support Netanyahu to prevent the country from breaking apart,” he added.

He stressed that Israel’s actions are creating problems not only for itself but for the rest of the world.

“There is an increasing number of nations, particularly in Europe, recognising Palestine as a state, reflecting growing international dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct.”

Akinyemi concluded that if an African nation was engaging in similar actions as Israel, it would likely face government changes.

“The central point is that Israel has lost its moral standing in the world,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Super Eagles Recite Old National Anthem During Benin Match
Next article
South-West Governors Appoint Babajide Sanwo-Olu as New Chairman
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for Violence

Naija247news Naija247news -
BENIN CITY – The Edo State leadership of the...

PDP Sets Date for Second NEC Meeting, Adjusts Congress Schedule

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled Thursday, September...

Minimum wage: ‘FG can do above N100k’ — SDP Chair Gabam seeks review of fuel subsidy

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Shehu Gabam, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party...

Court didn’t declare Amaewhule as PDP, Assembly members — Rivers govt

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Dagogo Iboroma, the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for Violence

Political parties 0
BENIN CITY – The Edo State leadership of the...

PDP Sets Date for Second NEC Meeting, Adjusts Congress Schedule

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled Thursday, September...

Minimum wage: ‘FG can do above N100k’ — SDP Chair Gabam seeks review of fuel subsidy

Revenue and Taxation 0
Shehu Gabam, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for...

Naija247news - 0