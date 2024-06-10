NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Imo

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Airforce said on Sunday that its Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, on Saturday 7 June 2024, successfully destroyed 2 Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) situated along the banks of Imo River.

A statement by Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet Director of NAF Public Relations and Information said the strikes were conducted barely hours after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, conferred with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on the setting up of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Abia State.

“The illegal sites were located near Obiaku and in close proximity to the Imo/Abia/Rivers States borders

“They consisted of 2 tanks and a reservoir in one location and 3 tanks and 2 reservoirs in another location along the Imo River bank.

“Observing that these sites were active, authorization was sought and received for air strikes on the targets.

“Subsequently, air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe were conducted, which destroyed the 2 sites as well as the surface tanks and reservoirs.

“Building on these successes, air operations under Operation Delta Safe will be intensified especially within the areas of interest in efforts at curtailing the activities of criminal elements.

“The successes recorded in destroying these IRS brings to fore the necessity of a NAF Base in Abia State, which Governor Otti and Air Marshal Abubakar both agreed was long overdue.

“The NAF’s continued efforts in all ongoing operations, yet again, underscore its commitment to maintaining aerial dominance over the Nigerian skies, while collaborating with surface forces towards the safety and security of Nigeria and its citizenry.”(www.naija247news.com).