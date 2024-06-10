Menu
NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Airforce said on Sunday that its Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, on Saturday 7 June 2024, successfully destroyed 2 Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) situated along the banks of Imo River.

A statement by Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet Director of NAF Public Relations and Information said the strikes were conducted barely hours after the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, conferred with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on the setting up of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Abia State.

“The illegal sites were located near Obiaku and in close proximity to the Imo/Abia/Rivers States borders

“They consisted of 2 tanks and a reservoir in one location and 3 tanks and 2 reservoirs in another location along the Imo River bank.

“Observing that these sites were active, authorization was sought and received for air strikes on the targets.

“Subsequently, air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe were conducted, which destroyed the 2 sites as well as the surface tanks and reservoirs.

“Building on these successes, air operations under Operation Delta Safe will be intensified especially within the areas of interest in efforts at curtailing the activities of criminal elements.

“The successes recorded in destroying these IRS brings to fore the necessity of a NAF Base in Abia State, which Governor Otti and Air Marshal Abubakar both agreed was long overdue.

“The NAF’s continued efforts in all ongoing operations, yet again, underscore its commitment to maintaining aerial dominance over the Nigerian skies, while collaborating with surface forces towards the safety and security of Nigeria and its citizenry.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

