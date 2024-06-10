” Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Former Members Allegedly Held in Prison Due to Bail Neglect”

Following a recent ruling by a Lagos State High Court in Igbosere acquitting and discharging Jimoh and two others of conspiracy to rob the church, new revelations have emerged regarding their prolonged incarceration.

Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) has claimed that ex-members who spent nine years in prison opted to remain incarcerated due to a lack of efforts to secure their release after bail was granted.

Pastor Femi Jimoh, a former MFM pastor, alleged that his ordeal began when he encountered Pastor Daniel Olukoya’s chief security officer at a native doctor’s house. He claimed to have been assaulted, handcuffed, and shot in the leg by a Divisional Police Officer.

Moreover, Caleb Oloruntele, a former usher, accused Olukoya of ordering the police to shoot him, purportedly for refusing to provide false testimony against another pastor.

However, the Chief Legal Adviser of MFM dismissed these claims, labeling Pastor Femi as a serial offender within the ministry. He cited instances in Warri and Ibadan to illustrate Pastor Femi’s alleged misconduct.

Notably, a July 2016 court ruling acquitted Jimoh and two others of the charges. The court found the prosecution’s case lacking in evidence and acquitted the defendants.

Furthermore, revelations surfaced regarding the prosecution’s handling of evidence. The manager of Jethro Hotel, where a video allegedly implicating the suspects was filmed, testified that the setting was orchestrated by prosecution witnesses. He claimed that the supposed movie shoot was a ruse, leading to his eventual dismissal from the hotel.

These latest developments shed light on the complexity of the case and raise questions about the prosecution’s conduct during the trial.