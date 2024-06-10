Minimum wage: ‘FG can do above N100k’ — SDP Chair Gabam seeks review of fuel subsidy

Shehu Gabam, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has advocated for a minimum wage higher than N100,000, stating that the federal government has the capacity to implement such a measure.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Gabam emphasized the need for a wage level that allows workers to meet their needs without resorting to actions that could disrupt institutions.

He also urged a reevaluation of the fuel subsidy, highlighting its impact on the cost of living. Gabam criticized the government’s decision to remove the subsidy, attributing subsequent economic challenges to this move.

Negotiations between the government and labour unions over a new minimum wage have been contentious, with unions rejecting recent offers and pushing for N250,000, down from their initial demand of N494,000.

Gabam blamed the government for initiating the crisis through subsidy removal, stressing that the repercussions were foreseeable. He suggested that proper management of subsidies could mitigate economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

Regarding states’ ability to pay a N60,000 minimum wage, Gabam argued that competent governors could manage this, provided inefficiencies like ghost workers are addressed. He criticized state governments for exacerbating economic challenges through mismanagement.

The ongoing debate underscores the complexities and implications of wage policies amid economic pressures in Nigeria.