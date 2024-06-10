Menu
Megan Thee Stallion reacts to AI-Generated sex tape

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence after an AI-generated sex tape of her surfaced online.

The AI-generated sex tape has been circulating on social media, dividing fans and critics.

Reacting, Thee Stallion lamented that her haters went “too far,” adding that it was “fake.”

She vowed to take action against those behind the viral AI-generated sex tape.

On her X handle, she wrote: “It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

