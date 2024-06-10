Menu
Democracy Africa

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and Nine Others Missing After Aircraft Disappears

By: The Editor

Date:

BLANTYRE, Malawi, June 10 (Reuters) – Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others are missing after their aircraft vanished, the nation’s presidency reported on Monday.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a military aircraft that departed from Lilongwe, the capital, at 09:17 a.m. (0717 GMT), according to a statement from Malawi’s Office of the President and Cabinet. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Mzuzu Airport at 10:02 a.m.

“All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far,” the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Malawi’s information minister, Moses Kunkuyu, informed state broadcaster MBC that the search efforts have been intensified.

Chilima, considered a potential candidate in next year’s presidential election, was arrested in 2022 over corruption allegations. However, last month a Malawi court dropped the charges after the director of public prosecutions filed a notice to discontinue the case. Chilima has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

