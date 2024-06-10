“Lagos State Govt Orders 100 More Trucks from Dangote’s Assembly Plant; Akpabio Commissions New CKD Plant”

…Gov, Senators hail Dangote on impactful facility

Leadership of the Senate at the weekend unveiled the multi-million dollar world-class Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Ltd CKD Plant established by the business mogul, Aliko Dangote with a call on other eminent Nigerians to emulate him in using their wealth to benefit the nation.

This is just as the excited Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, equally announced his administration’s plan for the acquisition of an extra 100 compactor trucks from the indigenous automobile manufacturer to enhance service delivery within the state metropolis.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Sunday during the commissioning of the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) Plant of the facility by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. He emphasised that the products of Dangote Sinotruk are of world-standard, crafted with precision to meet customer satisfaction.

President/CE of the Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, who conducted the leadership of the Upper Chamber and executive management of the company around the premises of the Dangote facility in Ikeja, Lagos, stated that the decision to invest in the truck assembly plant is part of his strategies to add value and reduce imports. He added that the plant will fabricate diverse types of trailers and tipper bodies with the goal of achieving domestic self-sufficiency and serving the West African regional market.

“We are playing a strategic and key role in developing the heavy-duty truck assembling and manufacturing industry in Nigeria. We are providing employment opportunities for Nigerians as well as improving the local automobile industry. We will continue to invest in the plant and achieve technological advancement for Nigeria. We will continue to promote Nigeria’s economic development,” the renowned entrepreneur stated in his welcome address.

While appreciating the support of strategic stakeholders, including the National Assembly, Dangote said Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited is set to write the next chapter in Nigeria’s industrialisation story as well as drive progress across West Africa for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Noting that the state acquired 102 compactor trucks for its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in 2022, Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed Dangote for the remarkable transformation of the facility from a dormant textile mill to a thriving vehicle assembly plant.

“Honestly, this is about partnership. It is about a sense of purpose and the fact that as a people, we need to develop our economy and our environment better than we met it. Dangote Industries Limited is a testament to a good local business that has become a global name. It can compete with other brands globally. It is a brand that all Africans can be proud of. They have kept the vision of this place by ensuring that industry is created, people are employed, and young people are trained,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed that the state is open to business as the commercial hub of Nigeria, commending the Dangote group for embracing CNG-powered vehicles, noting that it is cost-effective and promotes cleaner energy.

During the plant’s commissioning, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, commended the proprietors, stressing that ‘Dangote is Africa’s export to the world’. He noted that the facility, which creates over 3,000 jobs across Nigeria, aligns with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Reiterating the senate leadership’s happiness with the facility, Akpabio assured of the federal government’s support to Dangote’s drive to ensure Nigeria attains self-sufficiency in key sectors. Calling on other investors to learn from Dangote, he also challenged other states to provide business-friendly environments for investors.

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, a joint venture company with a total investment of $100 million, boasts cutting-edge facilities and machinery, enabling it to achieve a production capacity of 15-16 trucks per shift, or approximately 10,000 trucks annually.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Hikmat Thapa, said the capacity will be scaled up to 13,000 trucks annually with the commissioning of the new CKD plant. He also affirmed that the majority of the fabrication and assembly lines are being handled by trained Nigerians. He stated that the vision of the plant is to assemble and produce a full range of commercial vehicles tailored to the specific needs of the market.

“From heavy-duty trucks to medium trucks, light trucks, and semi-trailers, our aim is to meet the growing demand for reliable transportation across various sectors, including logistics, construction, and food and beverage industries,” he added.