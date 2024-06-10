Hamas calls Isreal’s Nuseirat refugee camp raid a ‘complex war crime’

Hamas has accused Israel of committing a “complex war crime” with its bloody attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp which freed four captives, and claims three other captives, one of them a US citizen, were killed. Israel has denied the accusation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The death toll from Saturday’s raid rose to 274, including at least 64 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. More than 700 Palestinians were injured, it added.

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz quit the unity government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of failure in the war on Gaza and calling for early elections.

At least 37,084 people have been killed and 84,494 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s attacks stands at 1,139 with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.