Global Standard Needed for Blockchain Asset Trading, Report Finds

A report published on Thursday highlights the need for a global standard to facilitate seamless cross-border trading of stocks and bonds on blockchains. The report, produced by Axelar and Metrika, emphasizes that without such a standard, the dream of trading tokenized assets at scale will remain elusive.

Tokenized assets, representing underlying assets, are exchanged on distributed ledger technology (DLT), commonly used for cryptocurrencies. Banks see tokenized asset trading as a way to enhance trading efficiency, reduce costs, and increase transparency. However, the lack of cohesive global regulation impedes the smooth movement of assets across different blockchains.

Industry experts, speaking at an event in Amsterdam, expressed concerns about the slow progress of asset tokenization and limited adoption. Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of blockchain interoperability firm Axelar, noted that varying client and compliance requirements worldwide make it challenging to establish a one-size-fits-all solution.

The report, which includes contributions from Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mastercard, and Northern Trust, underscores the importance of industry-accepted approaches for risk assessments. Deutsche Bank’s Boon Hiong Chan cautioned against prematurely developed standards, highlighting the risk of hindering innovation or becoming obsolete.

Northern Trust anticipates significant growth in the digital assets market by 2030, estimating it to reach between 5% and 10% of the $13 trillion in assets it currently holds under custody. Data from 21.co dashboard on Dune Analytics reveals that approximately $85.12 billion worth of assets, including government securities, fiat-backed stablecoins, and commodities, are currently tokenized.