Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cryptocurrency

Global Standard Needed for Blockchain Asset Trading, Report Finds

By: The Editor

Date:

A report published on Thursday highlights the need for a global standard to facilitate seamless cross-border trading of stocks and bonds on blockchains. The report, produced by Axelar and Metrika, emphasizes that without such a standard, the dream of trading tokenized assets at scale will remain elusive.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tokenized assets, representing underlying assets, are exchanged on distributed ledger technology (DLT), commonly used for cryptocurrencies. Banks see tokenized asset trading as a way to enhance trading efficiency, reduce costs, and increase transparency. However, the lack of cohesive global regulation impedes the smooth movement of assets across different blockchains.

Industry experts, speaking at an event in Amsterdam, expressed concerns about the slow progress of asset tokenization and limited adoption. Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of blockchain interoperability firm Axelar, noted that varying client and compliance requirements worldwide make it challenging to establish a one-size-fits-all solution.

The report, which includes contributions from Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mastercard, and Northern Trust, underscores the importance of industry-accepted approaches for risk assessments. Deutsche Bank’s Boon Hiong Chan cautioned against prematurely developed standards, highlighting the risk of hindering innovation or becoming obsolete.

Northern Trust anticipates significant growth in the digital assets market by 2030, estimating it to reach between 5% and 10% of the $13 trillion in assets it currently holds under custody. Data from 21.co dashboard on Dune Analytics reveals that approximately $85.12 billion worth of assets, including government securities, fiat-backed stablecoins, and commodities, are currently tokenized.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Apple Unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’ and Introduces ChatGPT to iPhone at WWDC 2024
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Apple Unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’ and Introduces ChatGPT to iPhone at WWDC 2024

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Apple showcased its long-anticipated AI strategy at its Worldwide...

” Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Former Members Allegedly Held in Prison Due to Bail Neglect”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Following a recent ruling by a Lagos State High...

Nigerian Army Accused of Illegally Detaining Girls Escaping Boko Haram

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigerian Army Accused of Illegally Detaining Girls Escaping Boko...

“VeryDarkMan Granted Bail by Federal High Court in Abuja”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  A Federal High Court in Abuja has recently granted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Apple Unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’ and Introduces ChatGPT to iPhone at WWDC 2024

Big Tech 0
  Apple showcased its long-anticipated AI strategy at its Worldwide...

” Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries Former Members Allegedly Held in Prison Due to Bail Neglect”

Church News 0
Following a recent ruling by a Lagos State High...

Nigerian Army Accused of Illegally Detaining Girls Escaping Boko Haram

Investigative News and Reports 0
Nigerian Army Accused of Illegally Detaining Girls Escaping Boko...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Apple Unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’ and Introduces ChatGPT to iPhone at WWDC...

Charles Akpeji - 0