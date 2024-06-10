Fitch Upgrades Fidelity Bank Outlook to Positive, Affirms ‘B-‘ Rating

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook for Fidelity Bank Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to positive from stable, while maintaining the rating at ‘B-‘. The agency has also affirmed the bank’s National Long-Term Rating at ‘A(nga)’ with a stable outlook.

In a statement on Friday, Fitch explained that the outlook revision reflects its expectation of strengthened capitalisation for Fidelity Bank in the near term, driven by core capital issuances. These issuances aim to meet the new paid-in capital requirement of N500 billion for banks with international licenses by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Fitch stated, “Fidelity’s IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as indicated by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-‘. The VR considers the bank’s concentration of operations within Nigeria’s challenging environment, high credit concentration, and significant Stage 2 loans, against its growing franchise, sound profitability metrics, solid capital buffers, and reasonable foreign-currency liquidity coverage.”

Fidelity’s National Ratings, also based on its standalone creditworthiness, balance a growing franchise and good capital buffers against profitability that is weaker than that of higher-rated peers, according to the statement.

The rating agency noted that Fidelity is Nigeria’s sixth-largest bank, holding 5 percent of domestic banking system assets at the end of 2023. Strong balance-sheet growth in recent years has increased the bank’s market share, and Fitch expects this trend to continue, although it will remain below that of the five largest banking groups.

Regarding potential negative rating actions or downgrades, Fitch mentioned that a sovereign downgrade could lead to a downgrade of Fidelity’s VR and Long-Term IDR. This would occur if Fitch believes that the effects of a sovereign default could significantly impact the bank’s capitalisation and foreign-currency liquidity, thereby undermining its viability. However, this scenario is deemed unlikely given the positive outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term IDRs.