EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of 20 Properties and 10 Vehicles Linked to Arthur Eze

ABUJA—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the final forfeiture of 20 properties and 10 vehicles belonging to Nigerian businessman and CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Arthur Eze. This decision was made by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, and confirmed in a statement released by the EFCC on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The forfeited assets, recovered from brothers Olisaebuka Eze and Onyeka Nnadozie Eze, include 10 vehicles and three luxury wristwatches. The EFCC stated, “In a final forfeiture ruling on Friday, June 7, 2024, a three-man panel of justices from the Appeal Court, Abuja, dismissed the appeal filed by the brothers and affirmed the final forfeiture of the properties, vehicles, and other items to Arthur Eze, the nominal petitioner.”

The properties, located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were deemed to have been acquired with proceeds of crime against Arthur Eze. Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi of the FCT High Court had ordered their final forfeiture in April 2022. The assets include:

– A seven-bedroom duplex at Plot 1772 Cadastral Zone B06, Mabushi District, Abuja

– Nine units of two-bedroom flats at Plot 375 off Ameyo Adadovah Way, Kado District, Abuja

– A three-bedroom terrace duplex at Brookhouse Residence, Karsana District, Abuja

– Several plots of land in various districts within Abuja

The forfeited items also include a red Oulm wristwatch, a golden-colored Just Bling wristwatch, and a golden Piaget wristwatch. The vehicles include various models of Toyota, Honda, Mercedes Benz, and Kia.

The brothers had appealed the High Court’s order, seeking to overturn the forfeiture. However, the appellate court, led by Justice H.A. Barka, ruled that the brothers failed to prove the legitimate acquisition of the properties and items. The court affirmed the High Court’s judgment, dismissing the appeal as lacking merit.

The path to the final forfeiture began in 2020 when Arthur Eze filed a petition with the EFCC, alleging theft, criminal misappropriation, and money laundering against Olisaebuka Eze, his company’s administrative officer, and his brother Nnadozie Eze. The EFCC’s investigation led to the arrest of the brothers and the freezing of their bank accounts, following court orders.

The brothers had previously filed a suit seeking enforcement of their fundamental rights, resulting in an initial ruling in their favor with damages awarded. However, the EFCC successfully appealed this decision, with the appellate court ruling that the EFCC’s actions were lawful and awarding N500,000 in favor of the EFCC against the respondents.