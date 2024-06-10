Edwin Clark: Goodluck Jonathan Betrayed Ijaw People for Nysome Wike’s Rivers Governorship

ABUJA—South South Leader Edwin Clark has revealed that following former Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s tenure in Rivers State in 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, urged support for Nyesom Wike’s governorship bid, despite it being the Ijaw people’s turn to lead.

Clark noted that aside from divine intervention, the Ijaws were significant supporters of Wike’s political ascent. As Amaechi’s government concluded in 2015, there was a strong consensus among the Rivers Ijaws that it was their turn to govern. Under the leadership of four-time Minister Alabo Tonye Douglas, the Ijaw community presented many qualified candidates for the governorship, emphasizing fairness and justice in their claim to leadership.

In an open letter dated June 9, 2024, addressed to Senator George Sekibo and made available to journalists in Abuja, Clark emphasized the need for caution in overstating Wike’s role in Rivers politics concerning the Ijaws. He recalled that at the time, it would have been unjust for the Ijaws, being the majority, to be excluded from power for 16 years, with another Ikwerre man extending it to 24 years.

Jonathan had pleaded with the Ijaws to support Wike during his election bid, which was crucial for his re-election campaign. Clark’s letter also responded to Sekibo’s recent press briefing in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, where he expressed support for Wike, countering claims of political friction in Rivers State.

Clark recounted the shock among the Ijaw community when they were asked to support Wike. However, they conceded out of respect for Jonathan and his wife and for the sake of peace. At that time, Wike’s highest positions were as local government chairman and later Chief of Staff to Amaechi, his kinsman.

As the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Clark pointed out that Amaechi had later appealed to Jonathan to make Wike a minister, leading to his roles as Minister of State for Education and eventually acting minister.

Clark urged Sekibo and his group to be cautious in handling matters related to the FCT Minister, accusing Wike of inconsistency. He highlighted Wike’s contradictory stances during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries and his subsequent alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he had previously criticized.

