Edo APC and PDP Clash Over Viral Video Alleging Call for Violence

By: Naija247news

Date:

BENIN CITY – The Edo State leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party’s Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council clashed on Saturday over a viral video suggesting a call for violence ahead of the September 21st governorship election.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced referencing the removal of billboards in certain parts of the city. This occurred shortly after Labour Party (LP) candidate Olumide Akpata complained that state government agents were dismantling his billboards in Benin City, labeling the act as a precursor to anarchy.

In response, Acting State Chairman of the APC, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, issued a statement urging the police to arrest Rev. Olu Martins, the Deputy Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council. Tenebe accused Martins of inciting violence in the video and calling on the Director of Operations of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Edo State Security Network (ESSN) to target those who do not support the PDP and its candidate.

Tenebe warned that failure to address Martins’ actions could lead to chaos, stating, “We will not endure any form of violence or cultist activities perpetrated or sponsored by the state. On our part, we shall continue to work towards ensuring a peaceful and free election. However, our civility can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere of egalitarianism.”

In a rebuttal, Martins released a statement on Saturday clarifying that the video was being misinterpreted. He emphasized his longstanding reputation as a pastor, human rights activist, and anti-cult advocate. “Ordinarily, I don’t bother with such allegations since my pedigree as a pastor, human rights activist, and a serious anti-cult proponent since my university days is known to all,” Martins stated.

He dismissed the allegations as political maneuvering, explaining that the video was taken out of context. Martins noted that the meeting in question took place at the party’s campaign office on May 22nd, 2024, at 12 noon.

PDP Sets Date for Second NEC Meeting, Adjusts Congress Schedule
Naija247news
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

