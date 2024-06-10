Menu
Banks & Finance

Ecobank to raise $600m debt in one year

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The shareholders of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, have approved the management’s decision to raise $600million fresh capital, among other key resolutions at its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was followed by Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Togo.

The shareholders during the AGM also approved the Appropriation of the profits, the renewal of mandates of Directors, and the election of Directors.

The AGM also approved the appointments of Papa Madiaw Ndiaye, Louis Adande and Terence G. Sibiya as Non-Executive Directors succeeding the retiring Directors. Alain Nkontchou, Mfundo Nkuhlu and Hervé Assah stepped down from the Board after completing their terms of office.

The shareholders commended the Group’s strong performance in 2023 financial year with its net revenues exceeding the $2 billion mark for the first time in nearly 10 years.

They also noted that this performance was achieved in the face of significant macroeconomic headwinds such as high inflationary and interest rate environment, local currency depreciation, and geopolitical tensions.

The Group achieved profit before tax of $581 million, up 8 per cent from $540 million in 2022. In constant currency (i.e. excluding the adverse effects of translating local currencies into ETI’s reporting currency the US dollar), the increase in profit before tax is 34 per cent. The Group recorded a record low cost-to-income ratio of 54.9 per cent.

Speaking to shareholders, the outgoing Chairman, Ecobank Group, Alain Nkontchou said: “2023 was an encouraging year for our Group. Our organisation has shown resilience in a rapidly changing operating environment. The Board is proud of what our employees around the continent and in our affiliates in other regions have achieved, collectively and individually.

He expressed that Group is mindful of the challenges ahead and hold unwavering confidence iin the capabilities of its management team and dedicated staff to meet and overcome them.

Commenting on the new Chairman, Nkontchou stated that, “the Chairperson will bring a fresh perspective and experience that will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Ecobank, working alongside our Group CEO, Jeremy.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, Jeremy Awori commented: “Ecobank delivered a strong performance in 2023, demonstrating the competitive advantages of our resilient, diversified business model and the early results of our new Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy.

“We demonstrated financial prudence by carefully managing our shareholders’ capital, ensuring customer satisfaction at every touchpoint, and making informed decisions about pricing our assets and liabilities. We are confident that our strategy is paving the way for our continued success and growth.”

“As a leading Pan-African bank, we are committed to making our business work for the 238 million Nigerians, their families, business interests and diaspora,” he said.

He noted further that the management would concentrate on productivity, branch optimisation, expanding agency network, and growing its consumer, commercial and payments businesses in Nigeria.

“Although Nigeria will receive particular attention, we are making significant advancement in our business verticals across the Group,” he added.

Immediately after the General Meetings, the Board of Directors appointed Papa Madiaw Ndiaye as the incoming Chairman of ETI.

He is taking over from Alain Nkontchou. Papa Ndiaye is the Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of AFIG Funds, a leading private equity fund management company focused on Africa. He has a proven track record of leadership and the creation of shareholder value and a deep commitment to Ecobank’s mission and strategic agenda.

ETI’s new Chairman, Papa Ndiaye said: “I have long admired Ecobank Group’s successful development across Africa, and I am looking forward to working with Jeremy and ETI’s Board to steer the Bank through the next and exciting phase of its journey.

“With its strong foundation and numerous competitive advantages, I see Ecobank as strongly positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and play an even greater role in driving the continent’s economic development in this era of rapid technological changes.”

Jeremy added that: “With his strong experience and knowledge, particularly in investing in financial services, Papa Ndiaye’s appointment as ETI’s Chairman is a significant step in reinforcing our position as the leading pan-African banking Group. We are excited about the future under his guidance and look forward to achieving our Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy, while enhancing our service delivery.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

