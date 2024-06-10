Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Customs recorded 100% improvement on export – Comptroller

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

The Customs controller, Seme Border Command, Comptroller,Timi Bomodi,

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

June 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Customs command in Seme border said it recorded about 100 per cent increase in the volume of trade in the first five months of 2024.

The Seme Border Customs Comptroller, Timi Bomodi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Seme on Sunday.

Bomodi said that the significant increase was due to improved trade facilitation in export and import of goods in the area.

He said that the customs command Seme border also recorded considerable increase of 272 per cent from import recorded in the last five month of 2024 when compared with 2023.

Bomodi said that on trade facilitation, the service recognised that Lagos-Abidjan corridor was strategically located and considered as the most viable trade corridor in the entire Africa.

According to him, Lagos-Abidjan corridor is viable to the nation’s economy while the European Union is ready to release money to develop infrastructure around the axis.

He called for telecommunication infrastructure and rail lines to boost legitimate trade along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor.

“We know that goods from Nigeria end up in other West Africa markets, we also know that goods that are originating from other West African countries come into the Nigeria market.

“So, there is that symbiotic relationship. Trade facilitation is important to us because without proper facilitation, there will be unnecessary encumbrances,” he said.

“We are mindful of the role that we play on trade facilitation at border areas, we want to be sure that our processes and procedures are well outlined, simplified, automated and easily accessible by the trading public.

“We have had a tremendous growth on export, we had over 100 per cent even in the area of import, we had significant growth too.

“We measure the volume and value of goods that move across the corridor, we noted significant increase in revenue generation,”Bomodi said.

He said that Seme command had been attracting more users due to customs enhancement on trade facilitation as well as collaboration with their counterparts in Benin Republic on harmonising customs procedures.

Bomodi said the purpose of harmonising customs procedures was to ensure that border areas were designed for a one stop shop for examination and release of cargos regardless of the destination.

He advised intending exporters and importers to be guided on export and import procedures, customs requirements and follow due process to avoid goods being forfeited. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill rises by 30% to N1.59trn in Q1
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill rises by 30% to N1.59trn in Q1

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill...

Troops foil kidnap attempt in Delta, rescue passengers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully...

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Imo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Airforce said on Sunday...

One in three children in Nigeria experiences severe child food poverty – UNICEF

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill rises by 30% to N1.59trn in Q1

Economy 0
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill...

Troops foil kidnap attempt in Delta, rescue passengers

Security News 0
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully...

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites in Imo

Security News 0
June 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Airforce said on Sunday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s food and beverage import bill rises by 30% to N1.59trn...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0