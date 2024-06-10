Court didn’t declare Amaewhule as PDP, Assembly members — Rivers govt

Dagogo Iboroma, the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has clarified that the State High Court did not affirm Martin Amaewhule and 26 others as still being members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA).

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Iboroma emphasized that reports suggesting the court affirmed the lawmakers’ status in the PDP and RSHA were misleading and aimed at deceiving the public. He explained that the suit in question, Suit No. DHC/20/CS/2024, was struck out due to issues of jurisdiction and lack of locus standi.

He clarified further, stating, “Martins Amaewhule and 26 others defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress on the 11th Day of December, 2023, and stated that much in affidavit evidence… before Hon. Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division. The Suit is still pending in court.”

Iboroma highlighted that under Section 272(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, only the Federal High Court has jurisdiction to determine the membership status of the lawmakers in both the PDP and RSHA. He noted the existence of an interlocutory injunction in Suit No. PHC/1512/CS/2024, restraining Amaewhule and his associates from presenting themselves as lawmakers in Rivers State pending the outcome of the substantive suit.

He concluded by urging the public to disregard reports claiming that Amaewhule and others have been declared members of the PDP and the Rivers State House of Assembly, emphasizing that legal proceedings are ongoing to resolve the matter.