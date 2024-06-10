Menu
Banking institutions

CBN Dismisses Rumors of License Revocation for Fidelity, Wema, Polaris, and Unity Banks

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has categorically stated that there are no plans to revoke the operating licenses of Fidelity, Wema, Polaris, and Unity Banks. Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications at CBN, clarified this statement during a press briefing in Abuja.

Addressing the recent rumors circulating about the alleged revocation of licenses for these banks, Mrs. Sidi Ali emphasized that these claims were entirely false. She pointed out that a circular issued by the CBN on January 10, 2024, regarding the dissolution of the Boards of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks, was being misrepresented as a recent development.

Mrs. Sidi Ali attributed the spread of these false rumors to unscrupulous individuals aiming to create panic within the banking system. She assured members of the banking public about the safety of their deposits and the resilience of the banking system.

Regarding the recent case of Heritage Bank, Mrs. Sidi Ali clarified that it was an isolated incident. She assured customers of Heritage Bank that their deposits were safe, as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had initiated the payment of insured deposits.

Mrs. Sidi Ali urged the public to continue their regular banking activities without concern, emphasizing that the CBN’s robust regulatory framework was proactively ensuring the stability of Nigeria’s financial system. She reiterated Governor Olayemi Cardoso’s assurance that the ongoing recapitalization of banks aimed to bolster the banking sector and safeguard it against risks.

Highlighting the resilience of the Nigerian banking industry, Mrs. Sidi Ali encouraged customers to proceed with their transactions as usual, as key financial soundness indicators remained within regulatory thresholds. She called on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring the success of the recapitalization process for the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

Godwin Okafor
