Big Tech

Apple Unveils ‘Apple Intelligence’ and Introduces ChatGPT to iPhone at WWDC 2024

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

Apple showcased its long-anticipated AI strategy at its Worldwide Developers Conference, introducing “Apple Intelligence” technology across its suite of apps, including Siri. The tech giant also announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to its devices, among other highlights.

The move comes as Apple seeks to reassure investors about its position in the AI race, particularly against rivals like Microsoft. Despite the unveiling of these AI features, Apple’s shares dipped 2% in afternoon trading, with investors eager for more announcements in the AI realm.

The AI features, unveiled at the conference, will be integrated into the latest operating system for Apple devices. Users can expect capabilities such as text summarization and personalized content generation, including animations for special occasions.

Apple emphasized its commitment to user privacy, stating that ChatGPT integration would be available later this year and that user information would not be logged. Craig Federighi, an Apple executive, highlighted the convenience of accessing external models without switching between different tools.

Furthermore, Siri received a revamp with generative AI technology, enabling it to control individual app features. This enhancement allows Siri to perform tasks like deleting emails and editing pictures, addressing previous challenges in understanding user intent.

In terms of privacy, Apple assured users that AI features are built with privacy at their core, utilizing on-device processing and cloud computing to safeguard user data. The company plans to leverage its own chips and introduce “Private Cloud Compute” to power AI features while preserving user privacy.

While other AI competitors target enterprises, Apple aims to make its technology accessible to its vast user base, exceeding 1 billion users worldwide. iOS 18, the software powering Apple’s flagship device, introduces customization options for the home screen and enhances in-house apps.

Moreover, Apple announced improvements to its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, expanding availability to additional countries and introducing VisionOS 2 software with machine learning capabilities.

The annual developer conference serves as a platform for Apple to showcase updates to its apps and operating systems, providing developers with new tools for app development. Despite its long-standing use of AI in device functionalities, Apple has been less vocal about its AI capabilities compared to competitors like Microsoft.

