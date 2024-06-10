Afreximbank Funds Fidelity Bank’s $40 Million Union Bank UK Acquisition

**Headline:** Afreximbank Disburses $40 Million to Support Fidelity Bank’s Acquisition of Union Bank UK

CAIRO, Egypt, June 10, 2024 — The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the disbursement of a $40-million Intra-African Investment Facility to Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc to support its acquisition and recapitalization of Union Bank UK as part of Fidelity Bank’s international expansion programme.

The facility was provided in two tranches of $20 million each. The first tranche enabled Fidelity Bank to partially refinance the acquisition of a 100 percent equity stake in Union Bank UK, while the second tranche supported the recapitalization of the acquired bank with additional equity, as approved by the United Kingdom’s regulator.

With this acquisition, Fidelity Bank is set to establish a new pan-African financial institution capable of offering correspondent banking and offshore banking services to African banks and addressing the banking needs of Africans in the diaspora.

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of the Intra-African Trade Bank and Export Development Bank at Afreximbank, highlighted that this transaction aligns with Afreximbank’s goal of promoting African ownership of capital and enhancing intra-African trade and investments. She stated, “Fidelity Bank’s acquisition of Union Bank UK marks a significant milestone, reinforcing African ownership within the global financial landscape. This initiative fosters greater financial integration between Africa and its Diaspora, supporting economic stability and the objectives of Agenda 2063 for a prosperous and self-reliant Africa.”

Awani also noted that Afreximbank’s Bank Acquisition Strategy aims to empower African entities to acquire financial assets divested by foreign entities in Africa and the diaspora, supporting the bank’s Diaspora Strategy to integrate the African Diaspora with the continent.

Dr. (Mrs.) Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank, expressed gratitude to Afreximbank for backing their international growth initiatives. She said, “The refinancing of the Union Bank UK acquisition by Afreximbank will unlock additional value and help create a scalable service franchise that supports trade businesses in Africa and diaspora banking.”

The acquisition is expected to contribute to Africa’s economic growth by increasing trade finance and trade flows between Nigeria and the UK, integrating the African Diaspora into regional and continental supply chains, and enhancing the export competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises across the continent.