Zimbabwe in Talks with Russia Over BRICS Membership, Mnangagwa Discloses

By: Naija247news

Date:

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Zimbabwe’s potential accession to BRICS, emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation and investment.

During a one-on-one meeting with Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Mnangagwa raised the issue directly, following prior conversations with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing reporters after the SPIEF plenary session, Mnangagwa underscored the significance of cooperation and investment based on complementarity for global multipolarity and sustainable growth.

The discussions between the two leaders took place on June 6, with Putin later announcing at SPIEF that the GDP share of BRICS countries, including new members such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia, had reached 36 percent.

Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations during his meeting with Mnangagwa, acknowledging the historical relationship between Russia and Zimbabwe in resisting neocolonialism. He expressed satisfaction with the growing trade turnover between the two countries.

Mnangagwa also expressed concerns about the US military presence in neighbouring Zambia, citing historical ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia and highlighting potential security and financial implications for Zimbabwe. He emphasized Zimbabwe’s pursuit of genuine independence and sought support from Russia in this endeavor.

