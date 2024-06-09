Tunisia Plans to Join BRICS Bloc, Rejects IMF “Dictates” for Loans

Tunisia announced its intention to join the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, according to Mahmoud bin Mabrouk, spokesman for the pro-presidential July 25 Movement and advocate for Tunisian President Kais Saied. Bin Mabrouk emphasized Tunisia’s refusal to accept external interference in its internal affairs and rejected the International Monetary Fund’s directives regarding a proposed $1.9 billion loan to Tunisia.

Describing BRICS as a viable political, economic, and financial alternative, Bin Mabrouk highlighted the potential for major economic gains and positive social impacts for Tunisia upon joining the group. Tunisia’s interest in BRICS follows its agreement to participate in China’s “Belt and Road” initiative in 2018.

Bin Mabrouk further noted that Tunisia’s decision to join BRICS aligns with Algeria’s recent announcement of its intention to join the group next year. This move signifies Tunisia’s strategic positioning within the global economic landscape and its pursuit of alternative partnerships amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.